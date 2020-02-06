Say No To Plastic: Zero-waste Shop In Bengaluru Serves Juice In Fruit Shells

A shop owner, an ex-radio jockey turned a businessman, has started a unique initiative towards the conservation of the environment in Bengaluru's suburb, Malleshwaram by selling juice in fruit shell. The juice shop named 'Eat Raja' uses no plastic straws or disposable containers harmful for the environment and instead offers juice in the particular fruit shell to avoid any non-biodegradable wastage.

Raja, the owner of the juice business told the media that the concept of the juice shop is completely eco-friendly with zero possibility of waste and no use of plastic. Apart from selling the juice in a biodegradable fruit shell, the shop also offers free juice to the people as an initiative to get them to quit smoking in the view of the clean and greener environment.

Shop serves one glass-free juice to those who want to quit smoking

Raja further told the reporters that the juice shop serves one glass-free juice to those who want to give up smoking, the juice corner wants to encourage them. He also said that his business is visited by people from different cities who flock the corner and have juice, also keeping the environment free from plastic or littering.

The shop remains open on Saturdays and Sundays and sometimes people bring their own steel glass or containers to have the juice, for which they get a discount and can drink the juice for only Rs 20 as they are making a greater impact on the environment by not scattering waste, suggest reports. Raja confirmed to the reporters that if visitors brought their own steel cups he would give an extra discount on the juice that makes the customers happy and it helps control the use of plastic and manage the waste.

A customer at Eat Raaja told the media that he went to the juice corner to get a freshly made pineapple drink, and after seeing the way the humble juice corner worked, he was left so motivated that from the very next day he started waste segregation at home.

The zero-waste juice corner is reportedly located between two temples in Malleswaram, a place dedicated to Lord Shiva in the electronic city of Bengaluru. It aims at inspiring more and more people to do waste management and segregation of garbage in wet or biodegradable and dry or non-biodegradable in order to reduce the quantity of trash generated to almost zero.

