Twitter Is Banning Accounts For Sharing Everyone's New Favourite Meme

Mr. Peanut has reportedly reborn in the form of Baby Nut in a miraculous turn of events during a new commercial on the Super Bowl, Sunday. A character similar to 'The Mandalorian’s' Baby Yoda that the internet is familiar with, the account was suspended earlier this year when 104-year-old Mr. Peanut mascot of American snack-food company Planters died in a dramatic car crash. Planters were reportedly the founder of the character that so actively engaged the audience online that he took over everybody like a storm.

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

Mr Peanut Twitter account, which changed its name to Baby Nut

Baby Nut has revived, and his adorable face and top hat has once again started to fill up social media feeds across the world, only this time twitter has been vigilant. The Mr Peanut Twitter account, which changed its name to Baby Nut, began tweeting GIFs, videos and adorable pics of its brand-new ambassador and won back its audience.

When you ask mom for a bedtime snack but she says no pic.twitter.com/rwYNYyF1HT — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

However, in an unusual excitement, Baby Nut has ended up sharing other meme accounts namely @BabyNutBaby, @BabyNutMemes and @BabyNutLOL even before Super Bowl reveal of Baby Nut aired Sunday night. Twitter hastily began suspending the accounts that were reportedly started by Planters owing to its spam and platform manipulation policy that forbids such activity.

Twitter prohibits coordinated activity online on Twitter’s spam and platform manipulation policy. And unfortunately, Twitter’s spam and platform manipulation policy got the three popular meme-sharing accounts (@BabyNutBaby, @BabyNutMemes, and @BabyNutLOL) were deleted on account of non-compliance with Twitter’s terms of service. However, people on Twitter welcomed the Baby Nut and left an exhilarating response on the short clip that the Baby Nut shared with his fans.

I’m going with baby peanut. Who doesn’t love a baby in a top hat. — Jill (@sweettarts8) February 3, 2020

Wait so the only reason they killed Mr. Peanut just so he would be reborn as Baby Nut so he can try to be cuter than baby Yoda? 😂😂 — Deziray Tims (@DezirayTims) February 3, 2020

People have been nuts about you for years—-can’t wait for your Halloween ad — I’ve copyrighted it — Observer (@TheTweetsTimes) February 3, 2020

