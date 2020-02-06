Auto Expo 2020: Renault Duster With 1.3 Litre Engine To Hit Indian Market In April

French Automobile manufacturer Renault unveiled new Renault Duster with 156hp 1.3 litre engine featuring turbocharging and direct injection. The vehicle was unveiled at the AutoExpo 2020 on Thursday and is all set to hit the Indian markets in April this year.

The power-led performance of the #RenaultDUSTER is enhanced by the new X-tronic CVT gearshift, which gives the car better stability and control, even in heavy traffic.



Know more: https://t.co/WejfY1k9T0 pic.twitter.com/w1yN03rK2o — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) January 25, 2020

Most powerful petrol mid-size SUV

While the four-cylinder motor is available in a range of power outputs, for India it will have just one at the moment, rated at 156hp and 250Nm of torque. Mechanically, Duster Turbo will be available with a 6-speed manual and CVT gearbox options. And while the older 1.5-litre, the naturally-aspirated petrol engine will also carry on and be updated for BS6 norms, it will only be offered with a manual gearbox and in lower trims.

The #RenaultDUSTER’s signature projector headlamps sync perfectly with its dominating exteriors, adding to the car’s audacious stance.



Know more: https://t.co/WejfY12yuq pic.twitter.com/vmWdtN1ztL — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) February 3, 2020

Duster also gets more features on the top RXZ trim, which includes 17-inch alloy wheels, engine start-stop, cabin pre-cooling function via remote, along with automatic climate control. It also gets cruise control, dual front airbags with ABS, hill-start assist, and an 8-inch infotainment screen, to name a few. Given that most engine components are imported for the moment, the Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol could be a whole lot pricier than the 1.5 petrol. Renault will announce prices for the Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol at launch in April.

For us, disruptive innovation has always been the name of the game. #RenaultDuster remains a True SUV with an unmatched road presence. #RenaultKwid gave a new dimension to the mini segment with an attractive SUV inspired design, first-in-class features, affordable pricing. (1/2) — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) February 5, 2020

