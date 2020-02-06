Union Budget
Auto Expo 2020: Renault Duster With 1.3 Litre Engine To Hit Indian Market In April

Cars

French Automobile manufacturer Renault unveiled new Renault Duster with 156hp 1.3 litre engine featuring turbocharging and direct injection at Auto Expo 2020.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Auto Expo 2020

French Automobile manufacturer Renault unveiled new Renault Duster with 156hp 1.3 litre engine featuring turbocharging and direct injection. The vehicle was unveiled at the AutoExpo 2020 on Thursday and is all set to hit the Indian markets in April this year.

Most powerful petrol mid-size SUV

While the four-cylinder motor is available in a range of power outputs, for India it will have just one at the moment, rated at 156hp and 250Nm of torque. Mechanically, Duster Turbo will be available with a 6-speed manual and CVT gearbox options. And while the older 1.5-litre, the naturally-aspirated petrol engine will also carry on and be updated for BS6 norms, it will only be offered with a manual gearbox and in lower trims.

Duster also gets more features on the top RXZ trim, which includes 17-inch alloy wheels, engine start-stop, cabin pre-cooling function via remote, along with automatic climate control. It also gets cruise control, dual front airbags with ABS, hill-start assist, and an 8-inch infotainment screen, to name a few. Given that most engine components are imported for the moment, the Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol could be a whole lot pricier than the 1.5 petrol. Renault will announce prices for the Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol at launch in April.

