Arnab Goswami Will Be Interrogated By Mumbai Police In-person Again On Wednesday

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief & Managing Director Arnab Goswami has been summoned by the Mumbai Police for interrogation on Wednesday, June 10 at 2 pm in connection with the coverage of the Bandra gathering during the COVID-19 lockdown. Goswami has been asked to be present before the investigating officer and appear at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in a case registered against the Republic Media Network's coverage of the crowd gathering in Bandra on April 14. The Police has also summoned Republic Media Network’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) S Sundaram. Goswami and Sundaram will appear and assist the law and order agencies with full cooperation vis-a-vis their investigation into the case.

Arnab Goswami, who will appear before the Mumbai Police in the interest of the progression of the investigation, issued a statement on the development. Here it is:

REVISED SUMMONS

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police sent revised summons, asking for Goswami to appear at 2pm at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station.

IN-PERSON APPEARANCE & COVID-19 CONCERNS

Arguing in Court, while asking for Arnab Goswami to be physically present despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Congressman and lawyer Kapil Sibal insisted that Arnab Goswami should be present at the Police station physically. It’s pertinent to mention, that in the first interrogation, one of the officers who questioned Goswami had tested positive for COVID-19.

ARNAB’S PREVIOUS INTERROGATION

Arnab Goswami was previously interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station for 12 and a half hours on April 27 regarding a debate on the Palghar lynching case. Speaking to the media after being interrogated, Goswami had stated back then that he stood by his comments made in the course of the programme.

REPUBLIC EXPOSED THE TRUTH OF THE BANDRA GATHERING

The latest development in the Bandra gathering case comes even as the Republic Media Network broadcast exposed how the entire gathering in Bandra during the COVID-19 lockdown was orchestrated, and one that was engineered to create a law and order problem. Moreover, Vinay Dubey who allegedly instigated those gathered was arrested by the Mumbai Police after the Republic report. In fact, as a follow-up, Republic Media Network also broadcast tapes in which those gathered at Bandra were discussing ‘money’ and how they were asked to gather at 4pm that evening.

