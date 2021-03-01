Second Phase Of Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins; Here Is All You Need To Know

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in India on Monday with a statement from the Union Health Ministry calling out people eligible for the immunisation who can register themselves and get an appointment at the respective hospitals in the country. The phase II of vaccination drive will begin from 9 am on March 1 and the states have asked all private hospitals to ramp up their storage systems and equipment that will be used in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

While last month, 1.4 crore Indians were administered the first shots of Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1, the Centre aims to vaccinate maximum people in this phase, given the number of rising cases in at least five major states of India including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. The health ministry has clarified that this phase will observe a soft launch starting with a few 'reserved centers' where senior citizens aged 60 and above will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine. It further stated that the drive will gradually pick pace as per the requirement of the states, who will co-ordinate with the Centre to procure the required doses.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, ''The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals".

Those arriving at private vaccination centres will have to pay Rs 250 per dose— Rs 150 for the shot and Rs 100 as the operational charge. However, the health ministry confirmed that vaccines 'will be available free of cost at government hospitals.'

People can register themselves on the CoWin portal that facilitates a user with all the information on the second phase of vaccination drive. An excerpt from the statement released by the health department on Sunday read "Appointment for vaccination can be booked online prior registration and appointment based on available slots on COWIN portal."

The process of administering the vaccine will follow similar norms as in phase-1 under which the type of the vaccine being administered will not be disclosed at the time of appointment. However, referring to Covishield and Covaxin, the government guidelines clarify “A Covid vaccination center shall usually have only one type of vaccine throughout the vaccination drive. This is necessary to avoid mixing of vaccine types in 1st and 2nd dose of a beneficiary.”

The health ministry in the wake of the second vaccination drive has also issued norms for all hospitals hosting the drive:

Hospitals have been asked to be ready for random inspections to check the storage and cooling systems available. Covaxin that comes in vials of 20 doses and Covisheild with 10 doses have to be mandatorily stored in 2-8 degrees Celcius.

Niti Aayog member (health), Dr VK Paul has meanwhile urged the citizens of India to proactively arrive in the centers and take the vaccination. He said "I urge all eligible persons, especially those with comorbidities, to take the shot. It is for their own good as there is still a large section of the population susceptible to catching the infection."

Hospitals in Delhi have been asked to pay a sum of Rs 150 per dose to the Centre and decide on the stock they wish to procure. The Delhi health department stated that a maximum number of 2,000 doses and a minimum of 600 doses will be provided to each hospital.

Maharashtra Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas had last week conveyed "The Mumbai civic body is mulling on conducting inoculations mostly at government sites on Monday. The state government is working on preparing a master plan and the vaccination will be based on their willingness and infrastructure in place." However, Platinum hospital in Mulund which is on the government panel said that it is yet to hear on vaccination from the Mumbai civic body, “We do not have any doses yet. There will be greater clarity in the next few days," a hospital official said on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the health officials in Delhi have directed the hospitals to keep the drive going six days a week from 9 am to 5 pm. Also, one person is eligible to register up to 4 beneficiaries, however, the identification proof for each has to be different. The beneficiaries will be able to access and edit their details o registration and appointments till vaccination. The health ministry said "Once the date of appointment is booked, the CoWin portal will schedule the person for the second dose on the 29th day from the first shot. However, in certain given cases, the second dose can be rescheduled up to the 42nd day. There will be a special reserve slot as well beyond the 42nd day," the ministry clarifies.

In case the person cancels an appointment for the first dose, the second one will be canceled automatically. There is no option for volunteers to cancel the appointment for the second dose. The age for getting the CoWin shots will be calculated as on January 1, 2022.