Section Of Haryana Farmers Argues Against Repealing Agrarian Laws; Calls For Amendments

In a departure from the demand of farmers' unions, 20 farmers from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday and expressed their support for the agrarian laws. A majority of the farmers' associations have been demanding the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and have announced a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. Led by Padma Shri awardee Kanwal Singh Chouhan, the delegation comprised of both individual farmers and representatives of farmer producer organizations.

On this occasion, Tomar conveyed the benefits of the laws to them and stressed that these reforms will bring private investment, create jobs in villages and make agriculture profitable. He slammed Congress and opposition parties for not implementing the recommendations of the Swamination Commission from 2006 to 2014. On the other hand, the group of farmers urged the Centre to consider amending the agrarian laws as suggested by the unions. While maintaining that the laws should not be repealed, they demanded the continuity of MSP and mandi system.

Here is the memorandum submitted by farmers from Haryana:

BJP's allies in Haryana raise concerns

Incidentally, the farmers' stir has caused trouble for the Haryana government with Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrawing support. With 10 seats in the state Assembly, JJP is a crucial part of the ruling coalition in Haryana which too called for an amendment to the farm laws passed by Parliament. JJP national president Ajay Singh Chautala claimed that the farmer is distressed at present and sought a resolution to the ongoing standoff at the earliest.

While he exuded confidence that the Centre's talks with the farmers will bear fruit, he called upon the Union government to incorporate the guarantee of Minimum Support Price in the agrarian laws. Meanwhile, Congress has announced that it will table a no-confidence motion against the Haryana government. On Wednesday, the Centre and the farmers' unions will meet for the 6th time to solve the current impasse.

