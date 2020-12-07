Bharat Bandh: Haryana Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Cautions Public Of Congestion

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh call issued by farmers, the Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory for the general public to follow on Tuesday. The state police has apprised the public of possible traffic blockages on various roads and highways due to the protests by the farmers against the three agrarian laws introduced by the Centre. The advisory highlights that the peak time of impact of the protest is expected to be between 12 pm and 3 pm. It has also stated that all districts in the state are likely to experience big or small road jams.

"It is expected that the agitating groups may sit in dharna on various roads and highways, within Haryana and blockage them for some time. The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 pm and 3 pm. There may be some disruptions on the various toll plazas in the state. The main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time," the advisory reads.

Moreover, the Haryana Police has also made elaborate arrangements to maintain the law and order situation during the bandh on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, the national capital witnessed scenes of traffic congestion and disruption from the normal route as thousands of farmers continue to demonstrate on the borders of Delhi. The Delhi police had to divert traffic through several different routes to avoid traffic jams.

Haryana Police's advisory:

Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

Addressing the media ahead of the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday, the farmers' representatives have reiterated that it will be a 'peaceful' bandh. Protesting against the agriculture laws introduced by the Centre amid the discussions with Centre, farmers' unions have asserting that there will be a 'Chakka Jam' till 3 pm on Tuesday. The Bandh call issued by farmers has also been supported by several Opposition parties as they demanded the withdrawal of the three contentious agrarian laws.

"The bandh will be observed the whole day tomorrow. Chakka jam till 3 PM. It will be a peaceful bandh. We are firm on not allowing any political leaders on our stage," said farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border.

Representatives of the peasants have also stated that emergency services will be allowed during the bandh tomorrow. They have also maintained that their movement is apolitical and no politicians will be allowed on the stage amid the demonstrations. The farmers have now been agitating for 12 days at the borders of the national capital in huge numbers. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all the states on Monday to maintain law & order situation during the Bandh on Tuesday. In the advisory, the Ministry has asked the states to make sure the 'bandh' takes place peacefully and there are no untoward incidents.

The impasse between the Centre and the farmers' unions continues as the fifth round of talks on Saturday ended inconclusively. The next round of deliberations has been scheduled for December 9. Addressing the media on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserted that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, he expressed that the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. Moreover, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. He highlighted the initiatives of the Modi government for ensuring the welfare of farmers and reiterated that it had no intention of abolishing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.

