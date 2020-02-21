Security Across Ahmedabad Heightened For President Trump's Maiden Visit On Feb 24

Ahead of the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, the security arrangements have begun in full swing as the city gears up for US President Donald Trump's visit on February 24. Ahmedabad Crime Branch Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar on Friday informed that security personnel will be deployed along the roads of the city from where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the POTUS will pass on February 24.

Earlier, it was also reported that the police force has been coordinating with US Secret Service and SPG in order to lay out a full proof security plan for President Trumps' visit and the backgrounds of 1.2 lakh expected spectators of the 'Namaste Trump' event are also being checked.

READ | Now, US President Donald Trump Mocks Oscar Winners 'Parasite' & Brad 'wiseguy' Pitt

Speaking to news agency ANI, Special Commissioner Ajay Tomar said that a lot of people are expected to line the roads to welcome President Trump. Furthermore, he added that the security has been tightened not only in and around the Motera stadium but also along the entire route from where the convoy of President Trump and PM Modi is scheduled to pass.

READ | Donald Trump To Visit India With Senior Advisor And Son-in-law Jared Kushner

Huge crowds to line the road

To begin with, Donald Trump will be received at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport by PM Modi himself amid a tri-services guard of honour and cultural presentation by students on the tarmac. Thereafter, he is expected to visit the Sabarmati Ashram along with the PM. Along the entire road route that would be taken by the Trump couple from Airport to the Sabarmati Ashram and then to the Motera stadium, huge crowds would line the road, amid showcasing of Indian culture through dance and folk forms.

READ | BIG: Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner To Come To India Along With US President Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump to visit India along with President Trump and FLOTUS

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be joining US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to India next week. Official sources have confirmed to Republic TV that US President Trump will be joined by his senior advisors, as part of a high-level delegation during his visit.

READ | Prez Trump Now Says 10 Million People To Welcome Him In Ahmedabad