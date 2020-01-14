'Sentiments Hurt': Sena Lashes Out At BJP Over Book Controversy, Wants Party To Oppose It

The political controversy over a book by BJP leader likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji continues to escalate. Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Tuesday attacked the BJP by saying that the book is a prime example of "exaggeration and flattery". Even though the BJP has distanced itself from the book written by party leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Sena questioned its ex-ally why did they allow the launch in the party office in Delhi.

Pointing out that many BJP leaders were present at the book launch, the editorial piece stated that Maharashtra leaders from the party should speak about the book. "Eleven crore people of Maharashtra did not like this at all and they are voicing their opinions. The descendants of Shivaji Maharaj, who are BJP leaders, are also hurt by the book and they have spoken against it. BJP leaders from the state should also speak against it now." The editorial also clarified that the anguish is not against the Prime Minister. "This is not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi does not even know about it. It is done by someone from BJP in Delhi office."

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday that the author of the book, who had drawn flak from the opposition for comparing PM Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji, has withdrawn the publication. Seeking to defuse the raging controversy over the book 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', Prakash Javadekar also said that Shivaji was incomparable and the BJP has nothing to do with the publication.

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Javadekar said, "Shivaji Maharaj was a great ruler and a legendary King who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. He is an inspiration even today after centuries. We regard him as incomparable with others." Prakash Javadekar, in another tweet, said that the book by Jai Bhagwan Goyal was not a BJP project and the controversy over it should rest. He added that the author has withdrawn the book.

Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders have slammed the BJP for the unwarranted comparison between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the prime minister. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded that it be banned and asked the warrior king's descendants to clarify their stand over the issue. Issuing a warning over the book, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "If this book is seen in anyone's hand, they will have to face dire consequences."

