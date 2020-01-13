Huge Snub To Sonia: Congress Ally Shiv Sena Skips Oppn Meet, Joins BSP, AAP, & Trinamool

Following the decisions of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress' new ally, Shiv Sena has now decided to skip the 'All-Opposition' meeting called by Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday to discuss over CAA.

AAP, BSP, & TMC ditch Opposition meet

Earlier, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday claimed that AAP had no idea that an all-Opposition meeting was called. He added that if they had no idea and information there was no question of attending. BSP Supremo Mayawati had blamed the Congress of dividing the BSP in Rajasthan despite its outside support to the Congress government and hence decided to skip the meeting.

Moreover, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee stated that she will be boycotting the Opposition meeting due to the vandalism caused by 'Congress and Left leaders' during anti-CAA protests.

Mamata slams Congress, boycotts meet

Indicating a major rift among the Opposition parties, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on January 9, stated that she would boycott the Opposition meet at the National Capital. She also called out the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party of playing "dirty politics" in West Bengal.

She further stated that she would fight against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Amended Citizenship Act alone.

Opposition meet on CAA

The Congress party which has called the Opposition meeting in the Parliament at 2 PM on Monday, held the new year's first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the Opposition meet on CAA on Saturday. The Opposition meeting has been called to give shape to the Opposition's strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), which several parties have vocally opposed and supported student protests against it.

