Serum Institute Fire: Poonawalla Claims Rs 1000 Cr Loss; Rotavirus, BCG Products Affected

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday informed that SII had incurred a loss of approximately Rs 1000 crore in the fire that had broken out in the complex yesterday, stating that the blaze had affected the stocks of Rotavirus vaccine, BCG, and other products. Poonawalla, however, asserted that supplies would not be affected as a result of the accident, adding that the loss in the bulk production would be made up through other facilities.

"This was a new building for additional products to be made in the future. The bulk production line were being installed which is why probably why this incident happened. No actual vaccine was being made there at the time - the loss is for the future, which will be made up through other facilities. Loss of the damages is around Rs 1000 crores. Rotavirus vaccine, BCG, many products will be affected. We will share the damages report soon. Supplies won't be affected," said Adar Poonawalla.

Serum Institute fire

On Thursday afternoon at around 2:30 PM, a fire broke out at the premises of the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, which is also the manufacturing hub of India's Coronavirus vaccine- Covishield. A thick plume of smoke could be seen emerging from the plant located in the Manjari SEZ area.

It was soon confirmed that the fire had broken out at the under-construction building, near the stud farm area of Poonawalla. Twelve fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot and 4 people were rescued. One team of NDRF was also deployed on the site. Shortly after, the SII CEO confirmed that the fire would not hamper the COVID-19 vaccine supply, confirming that vaccine manufacturing plants were safe.

Later on, jawans of the fire brigade came across 5 bodies from the blaze, confirming the death of four men and one woman in the incident. "This building was under construction, hence, we speculate that they were construction workers," said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. An aid of Rs 25 lakhs has been announced for the family members of the deceased, by the SII.

At around 7.15 pm, another minor fire is said to have broken out in one compartment of the same building. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken cognizance of the incident and has said that a probe has been launched into possible 'foul play.'

