SGPC Launches Free Bus For Kartarpur Pilgrims From Golden Temple To Dera Baba Nanak

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday launched a free daily bus service for pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor from Golden Temple to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal flagged off the bus on Heritage Street near Golden Temple. Other senior functionaries of the gurdwara body were also present during the launch.

The bus will ferry pilgrims from Bhai Gurdas Hall near Golden Temple to the corridor passenger terminal at Dera Baba Nanak every morning and bring the devotees in the evening regularly.

The President said, "The service can be availed free of cost."

He also added that the people serving langar at Shri Harmandir Sahib have been permitted by the Pakistan Gurwara Committee to perform Kirtan and offer their services across all Gurdwaras in Pakistan.

The bus driver Sukhmanpreet Singh thanked the opportunity he has been given to serve the pilgrims and devotees. He expressed his gratitude to serve pilgrims who go to Kartarpur along with bringing them back to Amritsar.

The body is already running free buses for devotees from Golden Temple to Amritsar bus stand and railway station.

The Chief also urged governments of both the nations to renounce the condition of passport for the trans-border pilgrimage

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a 4.7-kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur. It was formally opened for pilgrims last year in the month of November. Sri Harmandir Sahib is also known as Sri Darbar Sahib or Golden Temple. Although visa-free access to the shrine was a long-pending demand of the Sikhs in India.

Image Credits: ANI