'Shame On Those Silent On This', Fumes Aarti Tikoo Singh At Arnab's Heartrending Appeal

The harassment of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami took another shocking turn on Sunday as the Raigad Police took him to the Taloja jail amid his judicial custody over an abetment to suicide case. Arnab made shocking disclosures over the treatment meted out to him, as he was transported in a police van with black screens covering its windows. Journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh was one of them, who termed it as ‘fascism.’

Journalist slams harassment of Arnab Goswami

News editor Aarti Tikoo Singh questioned the treatment to Arnab Goswami in custody and being moved from one jail to another amid what he was claiming.

#ArnabGoswami is being tortured in custody; he is being moved from one jail to another; he might get killed by mercenaries of the establishment. Bollywood movie? No, this is really happening to India's most popular TV news editor! Shame on those who are silent over this FASCISM. https://t.co/TQhlpCYqG3 — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) November 8, 2020

After being kept in a quarantine facility since his illegal arrest in an 2018 abetment to suicide case on Wednesday, the Raigad Police took him to the Taloja jail in a van.

On his way to the jail, he shouted from the van, “I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat.”

He stated that his bail plea was pending before the Supreme court as he pleaded that he be provided bail.

#IndiaWithArnab | Senior Executive Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami’s statement: With Arnab publicly disclosing threat to his life & atrocities faced in custody, law & order officers, the state & national machinery will be held responsible if any harm is inflicted upon my husband pic.twitter.com/OltU13IzOT — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

