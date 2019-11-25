Sharad Pawar Dithers On Expelling Ajit Pawar From NCP, Says 'To Be Decided By The Party'

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday refused to take a categorical position on the possibility of expelling his nephew Ajit Pawar from the party. Speaking at a press conference in Karad, he stated that a single individual could not take such a decision. He opined that the NCP would take a call on the matter whenever the matter is taken up. On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively.

Sharad Pawar remarked, "This is not something for which a single individual takes a decision, it has to be decided by the party when the matter comes before it."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, when asked if Ajit Pawar will be expelled from party: This is not something for which a single individual takes a decision, it has to be decided by the party when the matter comes before it. https://t.co/mt3ZukwY7d — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

'An individual may have his own preferences'

The NCP chief also reacted to Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP. He stated that such a decision could not be taken individually. He asserted that the NCP had decided to form an alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena.

He said, "This kind of decision should not be taken individually. Our party's stance was to move forward in alliance with the other two parties." Sharad Pawar added, "An individual may have his own preferences but that person has to tell about his choice in the party meeting and then a decision is made."

Contradictory statements

Sunday marked contradictory statements issued by Sharad Pawar and the Maharashtra Deputy CM. While the latter claimed that he was still in the party and the NCP had joined hands to form the government with BJP, party chief Sharad Pawar dismissed this assertion. Maintaining that there was no question of forming an alliance with BJP, Pawar alleged that his nephew had made a false statement to confuse the people.

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.



Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

