Sharad Pawar Dithers On Expelling Ajit Pawar From NCP, Says 'To Be Decided By The Party'

General News

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar refused to take a categorical position on the possibility of expelling Ajit Pawar from the NCP.

Updated On:
Sharad

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday refused to take a categorical position on the possibility of expelling his nephew Ajit Pawar from the party. Speaking at a press conference in Karad, he stated that a single individual could not take such a decision. He opined that the NCP would take a call on the matter whenever the matter is taken up. On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively.  

Read: Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Hearing Concludes, Supreme Court To Pronounce Order Tomorow

Sharad Pawar remarked, "This is not something for which a single individual takes a decision, it has to be decided by the party when the matter comes before it."

Read: Supreme Court Holds Marathon Maharashtra Hearing; Reserves Order After Pitched Arguments

'An individual may have his own preferences'

The NCP chief also reacted to Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP. He stated that such a decision could not be taken individually. He asserted that the NCP had decided to form an alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena.

He said, "This kind of decision should not be taken individually. Our party's stance was to move forward in alliance with the other two parties." Sharad Pawar added, "An individual may have his own preferences but that person has to tell about his choice in the party meeting and then a decision is made."

Read: Rohit Pawar Invokes 'love', Requests Ajit Pawar To Reconcile With NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Contradictory statements

Sunday marked contradictory statements issued by Sharad Pawar and the Maharashtra Deputy CM. While the latter claimed that he was still in the party and the NCP had joined hands to form the government with BJP, party chief Sharad Pawar dismissed this assertion. Maintaining that there was no question of forming an alliance with BJP, Pawar alleged that his nephew had made a false statement to confuse the people. 

Read: NCP, Shiv Sena And Congress Leaders Sent To Different Hotels In And Around Mumbai

Published:
