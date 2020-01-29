Yashwant Sinha's 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' Names Sharad Pawar Congress Chief, Twitter Responds

In a press release by an organisation known as the 'National Forum for Remaking India', NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar was mentioned as INC President, in what appears to have been a bit of a blunder - one that elicited a childish giggle from netizens - though also one that raised Pawar's past status as a senior member of the Congress.

The press release was about a 5,000-km march that was launched by Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on January 9, from Mumbai to New Delhi, to push for the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and condemn "state-sponsored violence" across the country. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had flagged off the march from the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The march is now set to conclude in the presence of leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, former Gujarat CM Suresh Mehta, Prithviraj Chavan and Sharad Pawar, amongst others in New Delhi.

Yashwant Sinha said that the party will "protect the Constitution" drafted Dr BR Ambedkar, and will not allow the "assassination" of Mahatma Gandhi's ideologies. He held a photo of Mahatma Gandhi as he embarked on the 21-day-long road trip starting from Gateway of India on January 9 to reach Delhi on January 30. The day marks the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

While addressing the gathering, Sharad Pawar claimed that CAA would be a threat to India's integrity. He stated that many people will not be able to prove their citizenship and would face an uncertain future. The belief has created major unrest among the people and they are demonstrating against it on the streets every day, he added.

