Amid Search For Sharjeel Imam Over 'break India' Call, Bihar Police Detains His Brother

In a major development even as search operations continue for former JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam, his brother has been detained by Bihar Police on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, his hometown in Jahanabad was searched. News agency ANi reported that Jahanabad police detained his brother. Additionally, Delhi Police on Monday conducted raids in Mumbai, Patna, Delhi. Imam had stoked a nationwide controversy over his "cut off Assam" remark.

Sharjeel on the run

Till Tuesday morning, three complaints and one FIR under section 153 of IPC have been filed against Imam at various locations. On Sunday, his hometown in Bihar's Jahanabad was searched. Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed 16 teams to find him. Sources also informed that Assam police which was in contact with Delhi police crime branch has reached Delhi. Moreover, Aligarh police too have launched a manhunt in Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In a shocking anti-India call, a video showed Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 16 January to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

