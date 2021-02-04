US Hails Centre's 3 Farm Laws, Says 'reforms Will Improve Efficiency Of India's Markets'

Amid the farmer's protest, the United States has now come out in support of India and hailed the Centre's three farm laws. The state department issued a statement indicating that the new Biden administration is supportive of the Indian government's move to reform the agricultural sector.

"The United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," a State Department spokesperson said, reported ANI.

Reacting to India's ongoing farm protests, the state department further said that the "peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy" and the differences between the parties should be resolved through talks.

Republic Day Violence

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells but were largely unsuccessful, later being hailed for their composure and refusal to let the matter escalate to gunshots being fired. This is something the western celebs appear to have glossed over.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

