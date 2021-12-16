Sheena Bora Murder Case: Big Claims Made By Peter & Indrani Mukerjea In The Past

In a big twist in the Sheena Bora murder case, prime accused Indrani Mukerjea on Wednesday claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive and has been spotted in Jammu and Kashmir. Mukerjea, who has been in jail since 2015 made the massive claim in a letter addressed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and urged the investigation agency to hunt for Bora in the Union Territory.

According to Mukerjea, the prime accused in Boar's murder, she came across a woman in prison who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. Mukerjea is now expected to file an application in Bombay High court along with the sensational letter on December 28.

With the new claim coming into play, here are some other contentious submissions made by Indrani Mukerjea in the past, and the stance adopted by her ex-husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea, who is currently out on bail.

CBI planted a body: Indrani

After failing to secure bail four times on medical grounds, Indrani Mukerjea in December 2019 moved a plea seeking bail on the 'merits' of her case. In the hearing which took place in January 2020, Indrani pointed out the 'inconsistency' in the evidence brought by the prosecution and alleged that the CBI had 'planted a body' to implicate her. Calling the case against her 'false and baseless', she also claimed that she was in possession of 120 documents to prove the same.

"There is no scientific evidence to prove that the crime happened. There was nobody, so CBI thought let's plant a body," she had argued.

During the proceedings, Indrani had also attempted to counter the 'financial dispute' angle in the case, saying that she would have 'logically killed Peter' if she wanted possession of the family property. Indrani claimed that she already had possession of 75% of Peter's assets and the remaining 25% was in a 50-50 partnership between them, "logically I should have killed Peter instead," her counsel told on behalf of her in the court.

Notably, when Sheena Bora went 'missing', no missing complaint was lodged by her family members. It was Indrani Mukerjea who told everyone that she moved to the United States for her studies. However, on 23 May 2012, the Maharashtra Police found a decomposed body in Maharashtra's Raigad district and in 2015 recovered Sheena Bora's passport from Dehradun busting all claims of her 'moving abroad'.

Was misled by estranged wife: Peter Mukerjea

Meanwhile, the media baron, Peter Mukerjea's defence has maintained that he was was 'misled' by his estranged wife and co-accused, Indrani, on Bora’s disappearance. The clincher of his argument is a fake email ID, allegedly created by Indrani through which his wife (pretending to be Sheena) and Peter were in communication.

"Indrani misled many people on the disappearance of her daughter, Bora, by creating a fake email address. Peter received an SMS and a mail from a fake ID. If he was a conspirator, why would she send a mail to him? He immediately forwarded the mail to Rahul as he was making inquiries,” his lawyer argued.

Even though the CBI dubbed him as the 'silent killer' of Sheena Bora, Peter Mukerjea has argued that he had 'no influence' in the case, since he could not even protect himself from 'fabrication'. On 20 March 2020, Peter walked out of jail after the Bombay High Court granted him bail stating that there was no prima facie evidence to show that he was involved in the murder. Notably, he was not in the country at the time of the incident.