Shinde Camp Neta Condemns Attack On Sonu Nigam; Says ‘Will Follow Balasaheb’s Ideologies’

Days after the Election Commission recognised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena’, Shinde loyalist Deepak Kesarkar said that they are the people of Shiv Sena and will always follow Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideologies. Further condemning the attack on singer Sonu Nigam, Kesarkar said that government should provide security to him.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said, “It’s okay they don’t want to call themselves Shiv Sena, let them call themselves ‘Rashtrawadi Sena’. We are the people of Shiv Sena and will always follow the ideology of Balasaheb. We will continue to work for our party and Balasaheb’s ideologies.”

Responding to the takeover of the Legislative Office of the Shiv Sena party at Vidhan Bhavan by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction, Kesakar said, “We don’t want to check their account. Though we are the real Shiv Sena, we don’t want that money. They (Uddhav camp) should return the hard-earned money of the Shiv Sainaik’s to them.”

Shinde camp condemns attack on Sonu Nigam

Terming the attack on Sonu Nigam condemnable, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said that the state government will provide police security to him and will give protection. His comments came after the 49-year-old playback singer was allegedly attacked during the Chembur Festival in Mumbai on Monday evening by Swapnil Prakash Phaterphakar, who is the son of Uddhav Thackeray faction leader MLA Prakash Phartephakar.

Responding to the attack on singer Sonu Nigam, Kesarkar said, “The attack on Sonu Nigam is highly condemnable. The state government should provide police protection to the Bollywood singer in view of the attack. I am sure the government will provide him with the required security.”

Shinde camp takes over Shiv Sena office in Assembly

Days after Eknath Shinde’s faction claimed the Shiv Sena bow and arrow symbol and party name, the Legislative Office of the Shiv Sena party at Vidhan Bhavan was handed over to CM Eknath Shinde's faction on Monday, February 20. The office was reported to be sealed following the infighting in the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the Uddahv Thackeray camp on Monday approached the Supreme Court against the Election Commission order to allot the Shiv Sena party name and symbol to the Shinde-faction. The top court has agreed to hear the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea challenging the decision of the Election Commission on Wednesday, February 22.