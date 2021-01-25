Shinzo Abe, S P Balasubrahmanyam Awarded Padma Vibhushan; Full List Of Padma Awardees Here

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a list of 119 personalities who will be conferred the Padma Awards by President Ram Nath Kovind this year. These awards cater to various disciplines including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service. While 'Padma Shri' is awarded for distinguished service in any field, 'Padma Bhushan' is awarded for distinguished service of high order.

On the other hand, 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. Among the 2021 awardees, 29 are women, one is a transgender,10 are foreigners/NRIs/OCI and 16 have passed away. There will be no recepient of the Bharat Ratna in 2021. The Padma Awards shall be formally conferred by the President in the Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April.

Prominent awardees

In a very significant development, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who stepped down in 2020 due to health reasons features among the 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees. Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and scientist Narinder Singh Kapany known as the 'father of fibre optics' will be awarded Padma Vibhushan posthmously. India's second-highest civilian award shall also be conferred to renowned sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, cardiologist Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde, Islamic spiritual scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and archaelogist BB Lal. Lal had discovered that there is temple-like structure below the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, a total of 10 persons shall be bestowed with Padma Bhushan.

The prominent awardees of the country's third-highest civilian award include veteran Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who breathed his last in 2020 after contracting COVID-19. Similarly, ex-Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan who too passed away last year are in this list. Interestingly, late Islamic scholar Maulana Kalbe Sadiq who served as the senior vice-president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has also been named as a recepient of Padma Bhushan. Additionally, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, retired bureaucrat Nripendra Misra who functioned as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi till 2019 and renowned singer KS Chithra will also receive Padma Bhushan. Meanwhile, Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri, former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and social activist Sindhutai Sapkal are some of the key Padma Shri awardees.

Here is the full list of Padma Awardees:

