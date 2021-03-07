In A Biden-era First, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Likely To Visit India In March

As Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States, the first in-person visit will be witnessed by any member of Biden's administration to India. As per the sources, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin likely to visit India later this month.

In January, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart Austin held talks over the two countries' vision of an open and free Indo-Pacific region. Both the leaders emphasised Washington's commitment to the Major Defense Partnership with New Delhi.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and during the call, Austin emphasized the Department's commitment to the US-India Major Defense Partnership, observing that it is built upon shared values and a common interest in ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open," said Kirby reported ANI.

READ | Left Front To Contest From Crucial Nandigram Seat With 'full Support From Congress & ISF

Japan, the United States, Australia and India- the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) countries plan to hold a teleconference as early as mid-March, as per ANI sources. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are also expected to discuss the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and efforts to tackle climate change.

In February, the US President had also spoken to PM Narendra Modi where the White House said that the leaders would work towards "a stronger regional architecture through the Quad".

READ | PM Modi's Kolkata Rally LIVE Updates: Stage Set For Brigade Rally; BJP Netas Meet Mithun

'Free And Open Indo-Pacific'

On February 18, Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed the importance of promoting the vision of a “Free & Open Indo-Pacific” together with more countries for the realisation of the vision of Quad foreign ministers meeting. The statement came as Motegi attended the third Quad ministerial meeting along with his counterparts from India, the US and Australia. Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum between four countries-India, Japan, the US and Australia. During their meeting, the four leaders showed strong opposition to China’s imperious advances in the Indo- pacific region and its constant attempts at altering the status quo in the region.

READ | How To Watch Republic Bangla? Channel Numbers & YouTube LIVE For March 7 - 8AM Launch Here

READ | Japan Calls For 'free And Open Indo-Pacific', Slams China's Coast Guard Law

(With ANI Inputs)