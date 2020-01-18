Shirdi Trust Confirms Temple Will Remain Open Despite Saibaba Birthplace Dispute Bandh

Ahead of the looming Shirdi bandh, the Saibaba Sansthan Trust managing the Shirdi temple, on Saturday said that the temple will remain open on Sunday and thereafter. Affirming that all aartis and religious traditions of the temple will continue, the trust's CEO Deepak Muglikar issued a statement, assuring devotees. He added that all facilities like free canteen, free hospitals, free lodgings will function regularly as always.

Shirdi assures devotees

Earlier on January 9, the Maharashtra cabinet held a review meeting of the development works in Parbhani district. In the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that Pathri, considered as the birthplace of Saibaba would be developed as a site for religious tourism. Thackeray also announced a grant of Rs.100 crore to Pathri.

मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री. उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आज संभाजीनगर येथे आयोजित बैठकीत परभणी जिल्ह्यातील विविध विकासकामांचा आढावा घेतला. यावेळी परभणी जिल्ह्यातील पाथरी येथे साई जन्मस्थळाची जागा तीर्थक्षेत्राप्रमाणे विकसित करणार असल्याचे त्यांनी सांगितले. pic.twitter.com/37RiqurE5T — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) January 9, 2020

This move triggered residents of Shirdi to announce a bandh from January 19 onwards. Moreover, Saibaba Sansthan Trust reportedly slammed Thackeray for confusing the devotees. Reportedly, the residents of Shirdi have the apprehension that the temple will lose its importance if Pathri is declared as the birthplace of Saibaba. The trust has mentioned that they don't have any issues with the Thackeray government issuing funds for Parthi, but do not want it to be declared as Sai baba's birthplace.

Dispute over birthplace

The Saibaba temple at Shirdi is one of the most popular destinations in the country, with lakhs of devotees thronging it every year. But there has been a longstanding dispute over Saibaba's birthplace. While Shirdi is known as Saibaba's 'karmabhoomi' and where he attained samadhi, Parthi has been believed to be his birthplace. Several trust members claim that there is no proof of it.