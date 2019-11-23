Sena,Congress And NCP File Writ Petition In SC,seek Quashing Of Maharashtra Guv's Decision

On Saturday, the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court and demanded quashing of the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state. Moreover, the parties contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly. However, there is unlikely to be an urgent hearing in this matter. This development comes after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister respectively.

This is the alliance’s prayer in the SC:

In these facts and circumstances, it is most respectfully prayed that this Hon’ble Court may be pleased to:-

a.pass an appropriate writ/order/direction declaring that action/order of the Hon’ble Governor dated 23.11.2019 inviting Shri Devendra Fadnavis to form the Government on 23.11.2019 as unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio, and violative of Article 14 of Constitution of India; and accordingly quash the same;

b.pass an appropriate writ/order/direction to the Hon’ble Governor to invite the alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising of the Shiv Sena, Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party which has the support of more than 144 MLAs to form the Government under the leadership of Shri. Uddhav Thackeray; and

c.Pass such other order or direction as it deems fit in the facts of the present case and in the interest of justice.

Divide within the NCP

Sharad Pawar had stated on Friday that there was unanimity in Uddhav Thackeray being the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, Raut revealed that Thackeray had agreed to become the CM. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30. Sources also revealed that nearly 50 MLAs attended the NCP meeting called by Sharad Pawar, while 7 MLAs in the Ajit Pawar camp are believed to have changed their stance.

