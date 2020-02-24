Shiv Sena Not Excited For US President Trump's Visit, Says 'he Won't Solve Our Problems'

Hours before US President Donald Trump’s scheduled landing in Ahmedabad on Monday, Shiv Sena took a dig at his two-day visit. Writing in the Saamana editorial, Sena MP Sanjay Raut dismissed the notion that people were excited at the arrival of the US President. He opined that the visit was not going to bring about any change in the life of the poor and the middle-class people.

Raut also stated that the US had withdrawn trade concessions for India two years ago. Casting aspersion about Donald Trump giving any assurance on the trade front, he noted that the rupee had collapsed in comparison to the US Dollar. Moreover, the Sena MP contended that problems such as unemployment and economic slowdown would not be solved by the visit of the US President.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, “US President Donald Trump is coming to India only for a 36-hour visit. It is not true that there is too much curiosity for this visit. Trump will come and go. In Washington, Trump said, “I am going to India and will talk to Prime Minister Modi about trade”. He is coming for 36 hours only to increase trade. There is going to be no difference in the life of the poor and the middle-class due to the visit of the US President. Then, where is the question of the people getting excited due to Trump’s visit?”

He added, “Two years ago, the US had removed India’s name from the list of developing countries receiving concessions. This has caused a loss of hundreds of crores for India. Will President Trump give a positive message about such issues? The rupee has collapsed in comparison to the US Dollar. Unemployment has increased in the country. The economic slowdown is at its peak. These problems faced by India will not be solved by Trump’s 36-hour visit.”

US President's two-day visit

The US President is being accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, and other prominent officials. After landing at Ahmedabad Airport at around 11.40 pm, Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Thereafter, he will head to the newly built Motera stadium for the ‘Namaste Trump’ event after a roadshow with PM Modi. Subsequently, the Trump couple will depart for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. On Tuesday, there will be official talks between the US President and PM Modi on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security.

