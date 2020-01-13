Shocking!: Shivaji Descendent & BJP MP Sambhaji Slams 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi' Book

After the controversial book 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi' (Today's Shivaji: Narendra Modi) comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the revered Maratha ruler Shivaji was launched during an event organized by the Delhi BJP, the descendant of Shivaji Maharaj who is also a BJP MP, Sambhaji Raje, has hit out at own party and its members for the comparison. However, while doing so, Sambhaji Raje also lauded PM Modi for his leadership quality.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Shivaji descendant said, "I totally condemn what the book has written, I appreciate, rather I applaud Narendra Modi for his leadership quality, he has been voted again as Prime Minister. But no person in today's world and tomorrow's world can be compared with great legend Shakti Shivaji Maharaj. He was the icon and that is what I have said in my tweet yesterday. And it (book) has been published in the BJP office, so the president of BJP should see that the book is withdrawn immediately".

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our revered King, comparing him with contemporary politicians is not acceptable to us Shiv Bhakts. The party that has published this book should not take our sentiments for granted, I demand the party president withdraws this book. — Sambhaji Chhatrapati (@YuvrajSambhaji) January 12, 2020

Book launched by BJP Delhi

The release of a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was held during a religious-cultural gathering at the Delhi headquarters of the BJP. When asked about his own party members in Delhi hosting the book launch, the agitated BJP leader said, "I am more importantly a President-nominated member of parliament. I have been appointed by the President, yes it has been recommended by the Prime Minister, I totally accept it, but at the same time, there is no compromise with when it comes to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. For me the lineage is important, for me being a descendant of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is important."

Will write to Prime Minister

Sambhaji Raje spoke about writing to PM Modi to bring this matter to his notice and said that he respects PM Modi's leadership quality but comparing it with legendary Shivaji Maharaj is uncalled for. "I am going to write to the Prime Minister. He may not be knowing also what has happened. I am going to write that we respect his leadership quality, we respect that you have been voted back as the Prime Minister for the second time by a thumping majority. But that does not mean one should be compared with the icon of so many centuries", said Raje while speaking to Republic TV.

Cannot give Shivaji Maharaj's name in any way however they want'

Speaking furiously about the presence of tall BJP leaders such as Shyam Jaju and Maheish Girri during the book launch, Sambhaji Raje said, "It is surprising, it is shocking, how could they do it. People would die for Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. You ask any common man in Maharashtra, rather in India, Shivaji Maharaj is a figure who is highest respected. How could these people also do this? They may be tall people in their own political space, but they cannot give Shivaji Maharaj's name in any way or however they want to".

'Respect PM Modi for his leadership'

Reiterating his respect and admiration towards the prime minister for his leadership quality and clarifying that demanding a withdrawal doesn't mean disrespecting the prime minister, Raje said, "I am again commenting, I totally applaud, I totally appreciate, I am totally in favour of Narendra Modi for his leadership quality, He has been sworn in as second-time Prime Minister also, but that does not mean he can be compared with the greatest legend of India Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj".

