Shiv Sena Workers Protest After Bust Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Is Removed

General News

Shiv Sena workers blocked a section of the Chhindwara Nagpur Highway after a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji was removed in Chhindwara.

Chhatrapati Shivaji

Shiv Sena workers blocked a section of the Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway after a bust of Chatrapati Shivji was removed in Chhindwara. The highway connects Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

READ: Raj Thackeray's MNS Challenges Sena With New Party Flag; Shivaji & Hindutva At Its Core

Shivaji bust removed

Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate Chhindwara, Rajesh Shahi said: "Statue was placed at the site without permission. A probe is underway. The bust was placed on the government land on Monday night without permission and it was stopped." He added, "due permission is needed from the administration, for installing statues. SDM Sausar had informed me that some people are installing a bust without any permission. Later, a meeting with stakeholders including organisations who were involved in the installation of the bust was conducted and everyone agreed that due process will be followed for installing the bust." 

According to multiple reporters, the workers blocked the highway for around three and a half hours. 

READ: Shivaji Descendant Lambasts Tanhaji Spoof Video, Requests Parties To End 'dirty Politics'

READ: 'Thali' Politics: Maha BJP Launches 'Deendayal' Thali For Rs 30 To Take On Aghadi's 'Shiv Bhojan Thali'

READ: 'This Arrow Pierces The Heart': Shiv Sena Unsparing On Ex-ally BJP After Delhi Debacle

