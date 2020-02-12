Shiv Sena Workers Protest After Bust Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Is Removed

Shiv Sena workers blocked a section of the Chhindwara-Nagpur Highway after a bust of Chatrapati Shivji was removed in Chhindwara. The highway connects Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Shivaji bust removed

Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate Chhindwara, Rajesh Shahi said: "Statue was placed at the site without permission. A probe is underway. The bust was placed on the government land on Monday night without permission and it was stopped." He added, "due permission is needed from the administration, for installing statues. SDM Sausar had informed me that some people are installing a bust without any permission. Later, a meeting with stakeholders including organisations who were involved in the installation of the bust was conducted and everyone agreed that due process will be followed for installing the bust."

According to multiple reporters, the workers blocked the highway for around three and a half hours.

