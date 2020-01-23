Raj Thackeray's MNS Challenges Sena With New Party Flag; Shivaji & Hindutva At Its Core

Ahead of the party's mega-rally in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), launched its new 'Saffron' party flag on Thursday. The flag has 'Raj Mudra' (stamps) which were used during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's rule. January 23 also marks the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The flag launching ceremony was held at NESCO Ground in Mumbai's Goregaon. Raj Thackeray launched the flag in the presence of his party workers.

Take a look at the flag:

Changed ideology?

The new saffron flag signifies a major shift in the party's ideology. Just a few days before the rally, the MNS carried out new posters and videos of the party, hinting towards a major ideological shift to hard Hindutva. The posters which have been put across Mumbai have a map of Maharashtra painted in saffron with lines that read 'Thought about the ideology of Maharashtra, resolve to create a Hindavi Swaraj’.

Further, MNS General Secretary Shalini Thackeray tweeted a video in which Raj Thackeray can be heard making a pitch for Hindavi Swaraj. In another video, Thackeray can be heard saying that, "A leader from Communist Party, Samajwadi Party, a party following Hindutva ideology or any other party, all of them look up to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their ideal."

MNS rally in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be carrying out a rally in Mumbai on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. According to reports, it is likely that Raj Thackeray will make a formal announcement regarding the party's stance after or during the rally.

