The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shivaji Descendant Lambasts Tanhaji Spoof Video, Requests Parties To End 'dirty Politics'

Elections

Reacting to a spoof video of the film ‘Tanhaji’, Shivaji's descendant and BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati called upon political parties to end dirty politics.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shivaji

Even as the controversy over the contentious book abated, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has once again become the subject of political debate. This time, it is due to a spoof video of the film ‘Tanhaji’. Based on the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, the video superimposes Prime Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the faces of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tanaji Malusare respectively.  

Read: Shiv Sena Concedes 'respect For Modi' While Shivaji Comparison; Invokes Chhatrapati Statue

BJP MP demands probe

Responding to this, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati described it as “indecent” and “condemnable”. The MP, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, called upon the Centre to conduct a probe and punish those responsible for the video. Maintaining that the sentiments of the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are intense, he called upon all the political parties to not use the imagery of the great king for “cheap politics”.  

Read: Stop Calling Yourself Shiv Sena!: Shivaji's Descendant Alleges Sena, NCP Double-standards


Read: "Even By Descendants Of Mughals..,": Fadnavis Slams Sanjay Raut Over His Shivaji Remarks

The book ‘Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ creates controversy

Recently, a book- ‘Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ was released by BJP leaders in the national capital during a religious-cultural meeting. It was written by BJP’s Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who was formerly in the Shiv Sena. According to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Goyal was responsible for the attack on the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

The book drew flak from NCP and Congress as well, who are the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Even the other descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj- Udayanraje Bhosale agreed that no person could be compared to him. Subsequently, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar distanced the BJP from the book and the author agreed to withdraw it. 

Read: Shocking!: Shivaji Descendent & BJP MP Sambhaji Slams 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi' Book

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA