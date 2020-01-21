Shivaji Descendant Lambasts Tanhaji Spoof Video, Requests Parties To End 'dirty Politics'

Even as the controversy over the contentious book abated, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has once again become the subject of political debate. This time, it is due to a spoof video of the film ‘Tanhaji’. Based on the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, the video superimposes Prime Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the faces of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tanaji Malusare respectively.

Delhi Election 2020 ft. Shah-ji pic.twitter.com/I1WFf3lYnL — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) January 19, 2020

BJP MP demands probe

Responding to this, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati described it as “indecent” and “condemnable”. The MP, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, called upon the Centre to conduct a probe and punish those responsible for the video. Maintaining that the sentiments of the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are intense, he called upon all the political parties to not use the imagery of the great king for “cheap politics”.

पुस्तक झालं आता व्हिडीओ आला. अशोभनीय, असहनिय तसेच निंदनीय.संबंधित पक्षाने यावर आपली भूमिका स्पष्ट करावी. केंद्र सरकारने चौकशी करून दोषींवर तात्काळ कारवाई करावी. — Sambhaji Chhatrapati (@YuvrajSambhaji) January 21, 2020

आम्हा शिवभक्तांसाठी महाराज सर्वस्व आहेत. शिवभक्तांच्या भावना तीव्र आहेत. सरकारची जबाबदारी आहे, आमच्या भावनांची कदर करत अश्या गोष्टी होऊ नयेत यासाठी दक्षता घ्यावी.

सर्व राजकीय पक्षांना-कार्यकर्त्यांना विनंती आहे, कोणीही गलिच्छ राजकारणासाठी महाराजांच्या प्रतिमेचा गैरवापर करु नये. — Sambhaji Chhatrapati (@YuvrajSambhaji) January 21, 2020



The book ‘Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ creates controversy

Recently, a book- ‘Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ was released by BJP leaders in the national capital during a religious-cultural meeting. It was written by BJP’s Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who was formerly in the Shiv Sena. According to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Goyal was responsible for the attack on the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

The book drew flak from NCP and Congress as well, who are the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Even the other descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj- Udayanraje Bhosale agreed that no person could be compared to him. Subsequently, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar distanced the BJP from the book and the author agreed to withdraw it.

