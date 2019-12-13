Shiv Sena's Chaturvedi Lashes Out At BJP MPs Protesting Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India'

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has questioned the BJP MPs who have been protesting against Rahul Gandhi's shocking 'Rape In India' remark in Parliament. She also launched an attack at the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, and said that instead of advocating for the rights of women, the minister is leading a protest against the people who are talking about the matter. Elaborating on the issue, Chaturvedi, in another tweet, shared the data underlining the increase in the number of MPs who have committed crimes against women in India.

Priyanka Chaturvedi attacks Smriti Irani

So let me get this right, BJP MPs in the parliament are not protesting the increasing crimes, gruesome rapes of women in India but are actually protesting those who speak up against it? Led by the minister who is supposed to do the talking for the women.



Okay. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 13, 2019

Apart from this, Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a graph underling the number of MPs in Lok Sabha who have committed a crime against women. She urged the MPs to quit protesting and understand the rate at which the MPs with criminal cases against them are increasing in the Parliament. Chaturvedi, in her tweet, also highlighted how society is normalising the behaviour of accused men in the country.

Maybe these protesting MPs in the parliament today will spare some time to understand this chart, will speak for India’s women and how we normalise men who are accused to get away by giving them tickets to contest, empowering some by helping them win?



No? Okay. pic.twitter.com/clNWwCLGZC — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 13, 2019

Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' comment

Politicising rape, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His insensitive comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 25-year old Hyderabad doctor, among others.

"Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'Rape in India'," he said. He has time and again blamed the Prime Minister for the spike in rape cases in India.

