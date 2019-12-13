The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shiv Sena's Chaturvedi Lashes Out At BJP MPs Protesting Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India'

General News

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has questioned the BJP MPs who have been protesting against Rahul Gandhi's shocking 'Rape In India' remark in Parliament

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has questioned the BJP MPs who have been protesting against Rahul Gandhi's shocking 'Rape In India' remark in Parliament. She also launched an attack at the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, and said that instead of advocating for the rights of women, the minister is leading a protest against the people who are talking about the matter. Elaborating on the issue, Chaturvedi, in another tweet, shared the data underlining the increase in the number of MPs who have committed crimes against women in India. 

Priyanka Chaturvedi attacks Smriti Irani

Read: SHOCKING: Rahul Gandhi dubs PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme as 'Rape in India'

Apart from this, Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a graph underling the number of MPs in Lok Sabha who have committed a crime against women. She urged the MPs to quit protesting and understand the rate at which the MPs with criminal cases against them are increasing in the Parliament. Chaturvedi, in her tweet, also highlighted how society is normalising the behaviour of accused men in the country. 

Read: CONTROVERSIAL: Rahul Gandhi decries PM Modi, calls India "rape capital of the world"

Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' comment

Politicising rape, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His insensitive comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 25-year old Hyderabad doctor, among others.

"Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'Rape in India'," he said. He has time and again blamed the Prime Minister for the spike in rape cases in India.

Read: Rahul Gandhi repeats 'Rape Capital' comment, targets PM Modi

Read: 'I'm not Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi tells Jharkhand of taking Tata's land, loan waivers

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST