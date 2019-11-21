Shiv Sena's Sena-esque Warning Against Horse-traders: 'Will Break Legs, Smash Heads'

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Thursday threatened that if anyone tried to poach any of the elected Sena MLAs or tried to break them away from the party he would smash their heads and break their legs. Sattar's comments come amid speculations that some Shiv Sena legislators have expressed discontent with Sena's attempts to forge an alliance with the ideologically different Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) just for government formation in the state.

"If anyone tries to break away any Shiv Sena MLA then I will smash their head. I will also break their leg," Sattar told ANI.

On Wednesday Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar had claimed that Shiv Sena will form the government in Maharashtra. He revealed that the Sena MLAs have been called at Matoshree (Uddhav Thackeray's residence) and will halt there for five days where further discussions on forming the government will be held. Earlier sources informed Republic TV that 17 Shiv Sena MLAs might revolt against the party leadership. Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had dismissed speculations about the newly elected MLAs being unhappy and assured that all members were united under the leadership of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"All MLAs have full faith in the party leadership and Uddhav (Thackeray) ji. Anything other than it is nothing but a rumour," Shinde told reporters.

Sena wants Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister

According to party sources, all of Sena's 54 MLAs will request Uddhav to be the Chief Minister and will not field anyone else, whether it is Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray or party veteran Eknath Shinde. The sources further say there two different opinions in the party, some MLAs are of the view that the government should only be formed with BJP and others say that form a government with whomsoever it is. The meeting on Friday has been called by Uddhav Thackeray to see clarity as to what the MLA's actually want, sources added.

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state.

(With ANI inputs)

