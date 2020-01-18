The Debate
Almost 30 Years Since 'black Day', Shivraj Assures Kashmiri Pandits That They'll Return

General News

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took to Twitter and spoke about the mass migration of the Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in 1989-1990

Kashmiri Pandits

With 30 years having passed since the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that the Central government is committed to ensuring the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the former M.P CM wrote about the grief and pain of the Kashmiri Pandits of becoming refugees in their own country.  

Chouhan's tweet roughly translated as, "The injustices meted out to our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters, the dent on their pride can never be forgotten. We also cannot wipe away the pain of becoming refugees in their own country, but we (Kashmiri Pandits) will be back (to the motherland), is a promise of our government and it will be fulfilled."

READ | Kashmiri Pandits issue 'Hum Wapas Aayenge' clarion call, pledge to return to Valley

Tweeting further Chouhan urged everyone to come together to "add to the beauty of paradise on earth, Kashmir."

The rough translation of the above tweet reads as "Kashmir is called the paradise of the Earth and we will all increase the beauty of this paradise with our love and harmony. We will provide Kashmiri Pandits their home and rights. Love will increase, hatred will disappear. Come, let us all move forward with love in our hearts."

The BJP also added that the day of mass exodus will be remembered as a "black day" in Indian History when the members of the community "became refugees in their own country".

READ | Vidhu Vinod Chopra states THIS reason for casting real Kashmiri Pandits for 'Shikara'

30 years to mass Kashmir Exodus 

In India, January 19 is remembered as 'Exodus Day' by the Kashmiri Pandits as it marks the exodus of the members of the community from Kashmir in the wake of an outbreak of terrorism.

After being targeted in an attack by the extremists, nearly 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the Valley after January 19, 1989. 

READ | 'Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits' trailer out, sure to leave an impact!

READ | Ram Madhav questions exodus of Kashmiri pandits and election boycott

(Image Credit: PTI)

