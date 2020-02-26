'Shut The Shops, Leave': Delhi Police Announces Section 144 In Seelampur Amid Violence

Delhi Police announced in the national capital's Seelampur that a month-long Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Publicising the news, Delhi Police asserted that they're saying it 'very properly right now' however 'later would be firm.'

During the announcement, Delhi Police even asked people to shut their shops amid Section 144. The order prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. As per the law, those involved in such 'unlawful assembly' can be booked for engaging in rioting. "For a month, Section 144 has been imposed. No person should be visible here. We are telling you properly right now, later, we'll use strictness. Shut the shops," Delhi Police said.

#WATCH Delhi Police makes an announcement in Seelampur area, "Ek mahine ke liye Section 144 laga di gai hai, yahan koi bhi vyakti nazar na aaye. Abhi tumhe pyar se bataya jaa raha hai, phir sakhti se bataya jayega. Dukane bandh kardo yahan" #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/BwYvFLXzM9 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Earlier on February 26, the Supreme Court refusing to entertain pleas on the Delhi violence also lambasted the Delhi Police for its 'lack of professionalism' to handle the clashes the erupted from Monday. Lashing out at the Delhi Police, that comes under the ambit of the Home Ministry led by Amit Shah, Judge KM Joseph pointed out to the 'lack of professionalism' by the security forces. "The problem is the lack of professionalism of the police. If this had been done before, this situation would not have risen," SC Justice Joseph said, adding that the remarks were made keeping in mind the larger perspective.

READ| NSA Ajit Doval given charge of curbing Delhi violence; will brief CCS & PM: Sources

Section 144 imposed

As per an order issued by DCP Ved Prakash Surya, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the entire North East district of Delhi from February 24 to March 24. This development comes after the continuous violence witnessed in many parts of the district.

Following the violence in North-east Delhi on Wednesday, internet services were suspended in Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Moreover, Ola Cabs have also stopped plying in these areas. The violence unleashed in the national capital amid the maiden state-visit of US President Donald Trump on Monday led to the death of 20 and left 189 people injured, as per the latest official figures on Wednesday afternoon. Violence was reported from North East Delhi's Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, and Bhajanpura areas, the Police said.

READ| Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: 20 killed,189 people injured; borders sealed

READ| 'Situation alarming': Delhi CM seeks curfew amid violence, recommends calling in Army