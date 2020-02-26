'Situation Alarming': Delhi CM Seeks Curfew Amid Violence, Recommends Calling In Army

Amid escalating violence in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed distress over the 'alarming situation', and had called for immediate imposition of curfew in the affected areas. The Delhi government and Home Ministry have held multiple high-level meetings on Tuesday to review the law and order situation. On the same day, a high-level meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah along with Kejriwal.

Taking to his Twitter on Wednesday, Kejriwal highlighted the inability of the police to control the situation despite all its effort. He suggested the involvement of the army to control the situation and stated that he is writing to the Home Minister regarding the same.

I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence



Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately



Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs prayed for the restoration of peace in Delhi at Rajghat while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Furthermore, with over 189 injured in the North-East Delhi violence, the Chief Minister along with his Deputy Manish Sisodia on Tuesday visited the GTB Hospital to meet those who have sustained injuries.

READ: Amit Malviya slams Kejriwal for vowing silence at Rajghat & communalising AAP supporters

NSA Ajit Doval given charge of curbing Delhi violence

As per sources, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will attend the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Wednesday. Government sources reveal that he has been given the charge of bringing the Delhi violence under control. He is expected to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet about the on-ground situation. On Tuesday, the NSA visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other areas in North-east Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. According to sources, the NSA made it clear that lawlessness would not be tolerated and he asserted that an adequate number of police and paramilitary forces had been deployed. The police personnel have been given a free hand to respond.

READ: Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: 20 killed,189 people injured; borders sealed

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi such as Maujpur in clashes over the CAA. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the borders of Delhi were sealed. Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North-East in Seelampur to review the current security situation. The death toll in the violence has risen to 18 while more than 150 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

READ: Delhi Violence: Punjab CM urges Amit Shah, Kejriwal 'to resolve crisis immediately'

READ: Delhi violence: AAJMI and JCC organise demonstrations outside CM Kejriwal's residence