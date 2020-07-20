Sikh Community In India Reject Referendum 2020

The Sikh community across India have rejected the ISI sponsored propaganda of Referendum 2020. On the first day of the registration for Referendum 2020 projected by a US-based Khalistani radical outfit "Sikhs for Justice" not a single member of the Sikh community turned out to register for the same.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the head of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice had claimed that the Sikhs for Justice would start the registration process in New Delhi on July 19, 2020, after holding an Ardaas at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib but the Sikhs in New Delhi outrightly rejected it and no such Ardaas happened. A frustrated Sikhs for Justice issued fake and morphed pictures of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib showing the images of Khalistani radicals.

However, the pictures were morphed following which a Delhi based Sikh organisation filed a complaint against Pannu. "Special Cell of Delhi Police is likely registering a case against Sikhs for Justice for posting morphed pictures," a source in Delhi Police said.

Pakistani intelligence agency ISI has been backing the malicious campaign launched by Sikhs for Justice as large number of Pakistani twitter handles have started tweeting in favour of the so-called Referendum. There are inputs that Pakistan's ISI is actively funding the Sikhs for Justice for its Anti India campaign. The Government of India has already banned Sikhs for Justice for it's Anti India activities. The Sikhs across the country have outrightly rejected the Referendum 2020.

"Every Sikh living in India and across the Globe loves India, nobody from the community would ever support this Pakistan's sponsored malicious camping for Referendum 2020. Sikhs are loyal to India and will remain so," Param Preet Singh, a Sikh activist who has launched a campaign against the Referendum 2020 told Republic World.

The Sikhs community across India say that they are aware of Pakistan's ploy to exploit the Sikh community to turn against India, but that will never happen. " We might have some issues with our government but that does not mean that ISI and people like Pannu can exploit us. We are Indian and will continue to remain so till our last breath," Jagmeet Singh, a resident of New Delhi said.

