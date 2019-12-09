Sikkim Police To Offer Free Rides To Women At Night

Amid nationwide outrage over the recent cases of rape and murder, the Sikkim Police has launched a free ride scheme under which any woman in the state capital who is alone and unable to find transport services at night will be dropped home in a vehicle free of cost. The scheme, launched by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday, is aimed at ensuring women's safety at odd hours, an official said.

Any stranded woman can now dial the police helpline numbers --1091 and 7837018555 -- and request for a vehicle between 10 pm and 6 am, he said. Upon receiving the call, the control room vehicle or the station house officer's vehicle will come to her aid, the official added.

Punjab CM announced free police help to drop women home

Similar initiatives have been started by Police in multiple cities in various states. On December 4, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced free police help to drop women safely home if they are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am. The statewide facility will be available on dialling 100, 112 and 181, through which the woman caller will be connected immediately to the police control room (PCR). The Chief Minister has directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure the implementation of the facility across the state.

Chittoor police launched 'Free Ride Scheme'

The Chittoor police on Saturday launched the “Free Ride Scheme” for women in Chittoor municipal corporation limits, to provide secure transportation for them during nights. Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar told the media that the scheme would be made available for women in need of emergency services between 9 pm and 6 am. He said the unique service would be operational in Chittoor corporation limits initially and would soon be extended to Madanapalle, Palamaner, Chittoor, Puttur and Sri City sub-divisions soon.

The Superintendent of Police said this facility would be of great help to the women during the times of medical emergencies and while threatened with possible mischief or attacks from miscreants, and for reaching risky destinations at nights. Nagpur Police, Karnataka Police and Ludhiana Police are among the others to have started this initiative.

(With agency inputs)