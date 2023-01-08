'Sinking' Joshimath: Uttarakhand CM Assures PMO, Says 'govt Closely Monitoring Situation'

Amid the ongoing sinking of land and cracks in houses at several places in Joshimath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured the safety of the residents. He further stated that Prime Minister's office and state government is 'closely monitoring the situation'. Notably, Prime Minister’s Office will be holding a high-level meeting on the crisis.

"The study is going on in this matter. Prime Minister's office is continuously taking information in this matter, before coming here, PM Narendra Modi has taken detailed information from me," said CM Dhami.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand CM arrived at Joshimath and conducted a ground inspection of land subsidence-affected areas and met affected families. He also did an aerial survey of the 'sinking' town.

Highlighting the government's action, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We are also contemplating if people need to be migrated from here & rehabilitated. We are also finding out a location for this. As of now, this is the winter season. So, we are looking into the issues that need to be addressed immediately. Our effort is to make everyone safe. Preparations are made for necessary arrangements. Our first task is to take people to safer areas. Geoscientists working. There's Guwahati institute, IIT Roorkee and also in talks with ISRO. Everyone is finding out the causes."

Rescue operations underway

Joshimath, a hill town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, is facing land subsidence. Cracks in buildings and roads are said to have developed over the last 15 days. Several areas of the monastery have been affected as have 600 homes in the area and parts of the Badrinath National Highway. Rescue operations are underway and choppers have been deployed to carry residents to safety.

The Chamoli District Magistrate has initiated rescue operations. Affected residents are being moved to secure buildings and officials have been deployed to conduct surveys. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed as a precautionary measure. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami went to Joshimath Saturday and inspected land subsidence-affected areas and met affected families.