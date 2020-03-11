Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Situation In Italy A Cause Of Concern,' Says MEA Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday informed that necessary measures taken to reach out to the Indian nationals stranded in Italy, amid the increasing cases of coronavirus in Europe. He said that the situation in Italy is a cause of concern and steps have been initiated by the government.

"The situation in Italy is now emerging as a cause of concern. Steps in this regard have already been initiated. The challenge is growing in Europe and we will have to respond accordingly", MEA Jaishankar said while addressing the Parliament.

Jaishankar further applauded the tireless efforts put in by the various teams to ensure that Indians in Iran are safe and can return to India soon. He further said that the coronavirus challenge will require a focused and sustained effort from our part and assured to keep the house upraised of subsequent developments.

"I'm confident that the honorable members of the house will join me in commending the efforts of our medical team, the officials of the Indian embassy and consulate, the Indian air force crew and all those in India who has worked tirelessly to ensure that our people in Iran are safe and can return expeditiously".

70 Indian students at stranded at Milan Airport

Over 70 Indian students are stranded at the Milan Malpensa International Airport for over 18 hours now. The Indian students have been denied to board the Air India plane by authorities as they do not have a medical certificate which certifies them of being COVID-19 symptom-free. The government made it mandatory for people to get a COVID-19 negative certificate in order to enter India, effective from March 10. Cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 60 as of March 11. Italy has at least 10,149 positive coronavirus cases so far and.

