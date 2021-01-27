SKM Blames Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Deep Sidhu & Others For R-Day Violence

In a fresh statement on Wednesday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha- an umbrella body of multiple farm unions shirked responsibility for the violence that occurred in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Concluding that the Centre has been "severely shaken" by the agitation against the three farm laws, it alleged that a "dirty conspiracy" was hatched with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) and other anti-social elements such as Deep Sidhu to knock down the farmers' stir. Mentioning that the KMSC and other persons had announced in advance about marching on the Ring Road and unfurling a flag on the Red Fort, all constituents of the SKM condemned this incident.

Moreover, it appealed to farmers to stay on the protest venues and continue the peaceful struggle. Stressing that the anti-farmer forces have been exposed and isolated, it revealed that another emergency meeting of 32 farm unions will take later in the day to chalk out the future programme. The Delhi Police has already detained 200 persons in connection with Tuesday's incidents.

Most of farmer orgs who are part of the ongoing farmers' agitation today held a meeting under chairmanship of Balbir Singh Rajewal. Sincere appreciation was conveyed to struggling farmers for extending an unprecedented response to Kisan Republic Day Parade: Samyukt Kisan Morcha — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Violence on Republic Day

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While at least 300 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police have register 22 FIRs against the protesters. Most importantly, farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, Joginder Singh Ugraha and Rakesh Tikait have also been named in an FIR for the breach of NOC issued regarding the tractor rally.

