BJP Bihar Chief Argues Rahul Gandhi & CPI(M) were 'main Conspirators' Of Delhi Farmer Riot

As Delhi witnessed violence on January 26, and Congress said that they support the protesting farmers but distanced themselves from the violence, BJP Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal has said that Rahul Gandhi is among the main conspirators of the riot. In a statement, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said that CPI(M) leaders and Congress had backed the tractor rally and now that violence has taken place, they are distancing themselves. He said that they are the main conspirators of the violence.

Jaiswal said, "Rahul Gandhi is the main conspirator of Delhi violence; people of Congress and CPI(M) were involved in yesterday's violence. Rahul Gandhi is the main conspirator of this whole incident. The way in which the Tricolour was insulted is shameful, the government should take action against such people."

Moreover, BJP MLA Surendra Singh has alleged that violence during the farmers' tractors parade in the national capital had taken place on the direction of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that a case of sedition be lodged against those involved in the violence. Hitting back, Uttar Pradesh Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar charged that the BJP government was responsible for the violence and said the BJP MLA's statement shows his "mental bankruptcy".

READ | Stalin Lashes Out At AIADMK After Delhi Violence, Udhayanidhi Fires 'dictatorship' Remark

Breaking his silence on the shocking violence in the national capital during farmers' tractor rally, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi deemed it appropriate to continue to urge the Centre to pull back the farm laws. In a tweet on January 26, Rahul Gandhi waxed philosophical about how violence is not the solution to any problem and no matter which side gets hurt, the damage happens to the country. Rahul Gandhi's reaction came minutes after Congress party on their official handle attempted to put the blame for the violence on BJP-led Central government and senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urged farmers to maintain peace, even as shocking visuals came in from the roads of the national capital. Later, in a statement, the party distanced itself from violence. Moreover, CPI MP Bikash Bhattacharya was spotted in the violence.

READ | CPI MP Bikash Bhattacharya Spotted At Farmers' Protests; Yechury Slams Police's Actions

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades. Delhi Police said that over 300 police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

READ | AAP Condemns Farmer Rally Violence Across Delhi; Says 'Some Certainly Weakened Movement'

READ | Congress blames BJP as violent farmers' protest rocks Delhi; says 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'