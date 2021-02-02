SKM Raises Jailed Farmers & 'missing Youth' In Meeting With Kejriwal; Delhi CM Reassures

A Samyukta Kisan Morcha delegation met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday in connection with the jailed anti-farm law protesters and 29 "missing persons". SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. The delegation comprising Prem Singh Bhangu, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Inderjit Singh and Harpal Singh Mundal demanded that humanitarian facilities will be extended to all the agitators lodged in hails.

Calling upon the constitution of a medical board to expose the alleged "police brutality" done on farmers, it also demanded a judicial probe to uncover the "conspiracy" of the violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day. The SKM had alleged that a "dirty conspiracy" was hatched with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and other anti-social elements such as Deep Sidhu to finish the farmers' stir. It has also announced free legal aid and all possible help to the incarcerated farmers and the "missing youth".

After receiving their memorandum, Kejriwal assured the SKM delegation that the protesters will not face any trouble in prison and gave a list of 115 farmers who are lodged in Tihar jail. Moreover, the AAP president promised that they will demand the immediate restoration of internet at the protest sites. The Delhi CM also told the farm leaders that he will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on matters which are not under his administration.

Delhi: Representatives of Samyukt Kisan Morcha met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today and gave him a memorandum.#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/Er3XIFIbVC — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

The Republic Day violence

On January 26, the farmers' rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. Apart from this, some protesters did not follow the pre-decided routes and instead proceeded towards Central Delhi. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi.

In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While the situation was brought under control by the end of the day, the untoward incidents provoked outrage from scores of people across the country. So far, the Delhi Police has registered 44 FIRs and arrested 122 persons in connection with the violence.

