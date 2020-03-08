Women's Day: Smriti Irani Calls For Building New India Empowered By Women-led Development

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Sunday called towards building a "new India ably enriched by women-led development." In a tweet, she also called for reaffirming commitment towards inclusive growth and party in all endeavours.

This International Women’s day we reaffirm our commitment to inclusive growth & parity in all endeavours. May we thrive together and build a Nation of our dreams; a New India ably enriched by Women-led development. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/8Bn1sdSLJX — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2020

'Best wishes to women in India and across our planet'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his wishes on International Women’s Day as he called for reaffirming the pledge to “ensure safety and respect for women”. “On International Women’s Day greetings and best wishes to women in India and across our planet. This day is an occasion to celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation and world,” the President tweeted.

Let us reaffirm our pledge to ensure safety and respect for women, so that they can move forward unhindered according to their wish in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations. #WomensDay — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2020

'I'm signing off'

Earlier, in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his social media handles to seven "women achievers", following up on a statement he had made on Monday.

"Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts," PM Modi tweeted.

India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

The International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8 to celebrate women’s movement and struggle for equality. The theme for International Women’s Day this year is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”, according to the United Nations Women.

