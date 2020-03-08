Amit Shah Extends Greetings On International Women's Day; Hails 'Naari Shakti'

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings and hailed the wave of women empowerment in the country. In a tweet on Sunday morning, Shah said that he bows to "Naari Shakti" that has played a "defining role in shaping and nurturing our society."

Greetings on International Women's Day.

Greetings on International Women’s Day.



I bow to the Naari-Shakti who have time and again played a defining role in shaping and nurturing our society. Women have always been the torch bearers of our lives, their selflessness and sacrifices in any role cannot be put in words. pic.twitter.com/1ahzlcktu4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2020

The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the world. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. The Union Home Minister also hailed the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that government initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mudra Yojana and Ujjawala schemes have brought holistic changes in the lives of women in India.

Due to PM @NarendraModi‘s visionary leadership, India is witnessing a new era of women led development. Women are now leading from the front.



Schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mudra yojana for women, Toilets under SBM, PM Ujjwala have brought holistic changes in their lives. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2020

On March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the #SheInspiresUs campaign on his social media where seven women will be taking over the Prime Minister's social media accounts to share their success stories.

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

