Amit Shah Extends Greetings On International Women's Day; Hails 'Naari Shakti'

The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Amit Shah

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings and hailed the wave of women empowerment in the country. In a tweet on Sunday morning, Shah said that he bows to "Naari Shakti" that has played a "defining role in shaping and nurturing our society." 

READ: 'Salute Spirit Of Nari Shakti' Says PM Modi, Hands Over His Social Media On Women's Day

Shah's greetings on Women's Day

The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the world. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. The Union Home Minister also hailed the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that government initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mudra Yojana and Ujjawala schemes have brought holistic changes in the lives of women in India.

READ: 'Society Still Looks At Working Women With A Bias', Says Union Minister Smriti Irani

On March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the #SheInspiresUs campaign on his social media where seven women will be taking over the Prime Minister's social media accounts to share their success stories.

 

READ: Oil Min Dharmendra Pradhan Asks Women Staff To 'shatter All Glass Ceilings'

READ: 'Need To Establish A Chair For Women In Indian Media': Smriti Irani

