Smriti Irani Lauds PM, Avers His Leadership Shifted Narrative To Women-lead Development

Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that the PM Modi led government has shifted the narrative from women's development to women-led development. This statement was made while addressing a gathering of women MPs and journalists on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She stated, "Under PM Modi's leadership, the narrative has shifted from women's development to women-led government."

Highlighting that women now not only help themselves but also other women, she put forward the example of National Educational Policy's history, which for the first time has Gender Inclusion Fund.

"We now lead change not just for us but also for other women. Because of this, for the first time in National Education Policy's history, we have Gender Inclusion Fund," said the Union Minister.

Nirmala Sithraman on gender-sensitive language

In the same event, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman stressed the need for gender-sensitive language. Outlining that nuanced discrimination in the language is often accepted, instead of being objected to, she made it clear that language should be gender-sensitive, and anything wrong with the language should not be encouraged.

"We stand up each time for the use of the right language and come across language both formal and informal that doesn't recognize an implicit gender bias. We need to say that language needs to gender-sensitive. We shouldn't encourage such language," Sithraman said.

She supported her argument by using a Hindi expression, "Main choodi pehen ke baith hu kya," and asked women to speak against the usage of this kind of language.

She also chose the occasion to speak about women facing differential treatment at work. Citing her own example, she said, "We are MPs, but we are often treated as women first and MPs later. We should make a conscious effort to change this."

International Women's Day

March 8 is observed as Internationational Women's Day every year. On this day, the world acknowledges the day to day problems faced by them and goes on to celebrates the social, economical, political and cultural achievements of women from all walks of life.

Every year, the day is celebrated with a theme. The theme for this year is "Choose To Challenge". This theme is specifically chosen to put for the innumerable challenges that took birth in a women's life because of COVID-19.

(Inputs from ANI)

