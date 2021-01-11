Smriti Irani Posts Beautiful Rendition Of 'Mera Chota Sa Mohalla', Netizens Feel Nostalgic

Union Minister Smriti Irani on January 10 shared an inspirational poem titled “Mera Chota Sa Ek Mohalla” that hit the internet users with nostalgia. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Irani shared footage that featured a poet reciting the heartfelt lines from a poem reflecting on the childhood memories of growing up in a clustered neighbourhood with umpteen friends and several ‘priceless’ moments the union minister called, ‘privileges’. “There are some who consider big bank accounts, huge mansions and a row of jazzy cars to be the hallmark of privilege. For me, true gold is the relationships, the memories that enrich us and make us who we are,” Irani wrote, as she was transported down the memory lane of her childhood days.

"Found this beautiful rendition online. Don’t know who the lady is but what she describes is a life many of us have been privileged to live,” the Union minister wrote in the caption of the footage. She insisted that her followers identify the remarkable lady. Soon after it got published, pointed out the name of the poet in the comments thread. “The power of Insta – in my comment section am told the lady is a poet Jaya Sarkar,” Irani wrote. As she shared the video that touched her heart, India’s union minister informed her audience that she grew up in one such iconic neighbourhood which was all about human relations and warmth. She further described that the neighbourhood she grew up in had a “peepul ka per”.

Internet gets sentimental

Instagram commenters got sentimental at the beautiful recitation of the poem that reminded them of the areas where they were raised. “Beautiful, I got nostalgic,” one user wrote. “So so so true., beautifully described, please share on the Facebook page,” one other wrote. “Beautiful rendition n true indeed, the tragedy of life is mohalla became townships,” another wrote. “This is the photograph of almost for entire people in our country. Really, said beautifully,” one other said, admiring the poem that touched hearts of many.

