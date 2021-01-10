Dog Scares Away Lion In Fierce Battle, Netizens Say 'size Of Fight Matters'

Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video of a fierce battle between a dog and a lion. In the video, both can be seen engaging in a fight. In the caption, Kaswan wrote that this is the confidence that one needs in life. He also wrote, “Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction”.

The one minute 34 seconds long video begins with the lion and the dog battling with each other. The dog can be heard constantly barking. As the video progresses, the dog appeared to be courageous as it approaches the lion without any fear and the lion runs away. The two creatures have attracted various onlookers who are in a jeep and can be seen recording the moment. Let's have a look at the video.

Need this much confidence in life. Dog vs Lion. It also highlights issue of stray dogs & wildlife interaction. @zubinashara pic.twitter.com/lNu7X4ALm5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2021

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "i am totally inspired . my Pug has habit of doing this ..aukad ke bahar pet labradors,pet rotwellers se pange lene ki.n he manages to scare wid his growling Its not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog that matters". Another person wrote, "just a question which popped up in my mind... are Gir Lions less attacking by nature as compared to African lions coz in all the videos i see them they seem lazy & haven’t seen any hunting videos of them??? just a layman’s question". Tweeples can be seen retweeting the video with their own caption.

Don't underestimate anyone 🔥



Watch this video. Worth it ❤️ https://t.co/GkBdksMJWa — Yeh bhi theek hai (@zyadahosiyaar) January 10, 2021

It's not matter how much you are strong but only confidence and willpower matters when u face difficulties 🤞🤞🔥🔥 https://t.co/6nvdeNHyEt — harish choudhary(bhakar) (@choudhary87643) January 10, 2021

Lion was kind to ignore the dog & let go otherwise just a roar would've scared that dog away. Many such disgusting creatures are only alive until lion is kind. #Earth will get rid of unnecessary ones when lion will get angry. Lion never kills any creature until it's inevitable. https://t.co/dCEKgEeWXM — AMIT SONI (@chitraguptsoni) January 10, 2021

I need this dog's confidence 😅 https://t.co/tvI73STMLL — Rahul (@rahul_a_r) January 10, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

