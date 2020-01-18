Smriti Irani Leaves Netizens Impressed With Her Hidden Talent

In a recent Instagram post, Union Minister Smriti Irani delighted her followers with a new picture which revealed her hidden talent of painting. Irani often shares hilarious memes and throwback pictures on her Instagram account and the latest picture show her painting on a canvas. The picture posted on January 17 has already garnered over 49,000 likes and also received thousands of comments.

The caption read, “There are time I've been known to paint”.

READ: Blamed For Anu Malik Case Closure, Sona Mohapatra Rages About NCW To Smriti Irani

Her followers were quite impressed with the fact that she can paint as well. Many netizens took to the comments section to praise her, while several also hailed her for being multi-talented. Many were also surprised to know about her painting talent.

Her producer friend Ekta Kapoor was also among those who commented on the post. She wrote, “Rockingggg”. One of her followers praised her painting and wrote, “Wow!!! That looks like an awesome painting. Would love to see the final piece”. Another user's comment read, “Really...! Many of us didn't know this side of yours... Good to know that behind a strong woman leader there is a creative Child too? Would love to see many more to come up from your desk.. Ma'am...”. “Thanks to social Media .. with these posts I always find a New Smriti Irani who is very different from the Politician Smriti whom I used to dislike”, another comment read”.

READ: Smriti Irani Blames AAP For Delay In Death Penalty For Nirbhaya Convicts

'Sums up year for me'

In another post, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also shared a hilarious meme saying it perfectly summed up the year 2019 for her. Known for her wit on social media platforms, shared a famous clip, with minions in it, from the film Despicable Me. The clip portrayed how Smriti Irani’s family reacts during an emergency situation.

The clip starts with text, “When the Iranis Go Trouble Shooting”, and a fire alarm goes off. Two minions with the title Zohr (Smriti's son) and Shanelle (Smriti's stepdaughter) enter the room after breaking the wall and keep running in the room with a water nozzle in an attempt to put out the fire. Meanwhile, the third minion named Smriti calmly opens the door and enters the room with a siren.

READ: Make Nirbhaya's Rapists' Execution Day 'Rape Prevention Day': NGO PARI To Smriti Irani

READ: 'They Led Mobs Of Mayhem': Smriti Irani Shames Left As Delhi Police Unravels JNU Violence