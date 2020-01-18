Smriti Irani Agrees Rahul Is Not Savarkar: '10 Generations Can't Be Like Him'

Hitting out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his remark against Veer Savarkar, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday has said that his 10 generations cannot equate the greatness of Savarkar. Irani was speaking at a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Varanasi, organised by the BJP as a part of outreach programme over CAA. She said that the man (Rahul Gandhi) who was rejected by the people of Amethi had dared to speak against Savarkar in Delhi. Irani had contested against Rahul Gandhi and defeated him from Gandhi family bastion of Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

"Rahul Gandhi said in a rally in Delhi that he is not Rahul Savarkar, I want to tell you Rahul Gandhi ji that your 10 generations cannot be like Veer Savarkar," she said. Union Minister Smriti Irani: Rahul Gandhi recently said that 'I will not apologize, I am not Rahul Savarkar'. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi today that even after your 10 generations, you will not be able to match the courage of Savarkar. pic.twitter.com/8QnfA7TR9J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2020

Speaking at a pro CAA rally, she said that the Congress party prisoned the leaders during Emergency but underworld dons were given an open hand. "Sanjay Raut had said in Mumbai that Indira Gandhi met underworld don, Karim Lala. yes, we all know the real face of Congress party. During Emergency, they imprisoned Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chaudhary Charan Singh, JP, but left underworld don like Karim Lala, they met the smugglers in Mumbai," she said.

Sena attacks Congress again; 'send those against Savarkar's Bharat Ratna to Andaman jail'

Rahul Gandhi's jibe on Savarkar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 14 said he "will die but never apologise" for speaking the "truth" as he is a Gandhi and not a Savarkar. Addressing the Congress' mega "Bharat Bachao Rally" at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, he took a dig at the BJP for demanding an apology for his "rape in India" remark and said, "The BJP asked me to apologise. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth."

READ: Modi govt answers on Bharat Ratna for Savarkar: No formal recommendation needed

Raut takes a dig on Congress

Making a big statement on Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, earlier in the day, said that those insulting Savarkar should be jailed. Batting yet again for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, the Sena MP said that his party is unmoved on the demand. He has said that people speaking against Savarkar will understand his role in nation-building only when they are put in the same prison in Andaman where the British had lodged Savarkar.

'Let's not talk about past': Aaditya Thackeray washes Shiv Sena's hands off Veer Savarkar

"Those who oppose Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, whoever they may be, they may belong to any party, they may have a different ideology, all such people should spend two days in the same cell in Andaman jail where Savarkar was lodged. Then they will understand the importance of his struggle and sacrifice made for the nation. It is our constant demand that Veer Savarkar be awarded Bharat Ratna - it is up to Home Ministry," said Raut.

Congress digs up old Savarkar mention citing 'homosexual relations with Godse', attacks