Sneha Mohandoss' Twitter Followers Skyrocket After She Takes Over PM Modi's Account

General News

Sneha Mohandoss started the Foodbank India to eradicate hunger in India. She also took over PM Modi's Twitter on Sunday as a part of the SheInspiresUs Campaign

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Sneha Mohandoss has been selected as one of the seven women who took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's twitter account on the occasion of International Women's Day. Mohandoss is an entrepreneur who started Foodbank India, which aims at making India 'hunger free'.

READ: 'Society Still Looks At Working Women With A Bias', Says Union Minister Smriti Irani

Twitter reach increases

At the start of the day, Mohandoss had less than 1000 followers, however, by 12:45, the count grew to 5,600.

READ: 'Salute Spirit Of Nari Shakti' Says PM Modi, Hands Over His Social Media On Women's Day

Women's Day

International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the world. It also marks a call to action to accelerate gender equality. The Union Home Minister also hailed the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that government initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mudra Yojana and Ujjawala schemes have brought holistic changes in the lives of women in India.

On March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the #SheInspiresUs campaign on his social media where seven women will be taking over the Prime Minister's social media accounts to share their success stories.

READ: Amit Shah Extends Greetings On International Women's Day; Hails 'Naari Shakti'

READ: ICC Launches Campaign To Promote Women's Cricket

First Published:
COMMENT
