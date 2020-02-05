'Piece Of Nature': Leopard Vs Monitor Lizard Fight Takes Internet By Storm

A video back from 2018 which shows a leopard cub and a monitor lizard has resurfaced on the internet as it was recently shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan. According to international media reports, the video was filmed at Kaingu Safari Lodge in Zambia. The video shows the leopard cub stalking the lizard on a road and slapping the reptile with its paw. The lizard can also be seen thrashing its predator with its tail, however, the lizard is ultimately carried off by the leopard.

#Leopard V/S Monitor #Lizard. This lizard is a fighter but #Leopards are excellent hunters. As Jim Corbett somebody said ‘King in the making’. Via Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/hhway2dxyL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 5, 2020

READ: WATCH: Hungry Leopard Steals Food From The Jaws Of A Huge Crocodile

'Piece of nature'

The 29-second video clip shows that the lizard does its best to fight off the predator by thrashing its tail, but unfortunately, the leopard manages to grab it by its neck and carries it off to the jungle. The video shared on February 5 has already been viewed more than 15,000 times. It has also received almost 1,600 likes. Many internet users also reacted to the video in the comment section. Here are some reactions:

A piece of nature — Traveller of time (@khudro_konika_m) February 5, 2020

Oh !! he did fight till the end.#Lizard#Leopards — Akhila Khan (@AkhilaAKhan) February 5, 2020

READ: UP: Three Villagers Attacked By Leopard In Bhabhanpurwa

That one slap between 3r & 4th second was really hard that made the leopard wait & think — Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) February 5, 2020

Feeling bad for the lizard!!



But wondering! What all vitamins the big cat is going to get from eating that lizard..??

😂😂😂😂😂 — Hemannti Goswami (@GoswamiHemannti) February 5, 2020

While speaking to an international media outlet, Costa Frangeskides, who shot the video said that the lizard knew that it was in trouble and that is why it immediately began thrashing its tail around from side to side in order to protect itself. Costa further added that the tail of the monitor lizard is very powerful, however, in this particular incident the lizard had its back to the leopard and that is why the leopard was able to grab the lizard at the back of the neck and take it off into the bushes.

In another recent heart-throbbing incident, a video showed a hungry leopard risking its life to steal food from the jaws of a huge crocodile. Through the video, the wild cat could be seen approaching the crocodile which appeared to be asleep on a grassy patch with some antelope meat inside its mouth. The leopard then lightly hits the crocodile with its paws at the antelope meat clenched inside the crocodile's teeth. Simultaneously, the crocodile opens its eyes and remains silent. After a few seconds of pawing the leopard manages to pull out a piece of meat from between the reptile's teeth.

READ: Udaipur: Forest Officials Catch Leopard After It Creates Panic At City Palace

READ: Leopardess Found Dead

