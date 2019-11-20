Snubbed Again? Shiv Sena & NCP To Rotate Maharashtra CM Post '50:50': PTI Sources

In yet another quickfire development, amid reports that NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena will form the next government in Maharashtra, news agency PTI quoting sources said that the Maharashtra CM post is likely to be rotational with Shiv Sena getting first half and Nationalist Congress Party the latter half. Notably, Sena had fallout from its Mahayuti partner - BJP - on demanding CM post as per a '50:50' formula.

On Wednesday, sources confirmed that interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has agreed to an alliance with Shiv Sena. After rounds of talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and negotiations with Sena, sources said that Sonia Gandhi has finally given a nod to the alliance. Soon after the development, NCP's Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon spoke to Republic TV and confirmed the alliance.

Meanwhile, top Congress and NCP leaders met at Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. They discussed a range of issues, including giving a final shape to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of both parties. Further, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will be meeting Sharad Pawar after the Congress-NCP meet. Leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Supriya Sule, Jairam Ramesh, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Mallikarjun Kharge are a part of the meeting.

Even as the Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP swept the assembly polls in the state with the BJP winning 105 seats and Sena securing 56 seats, they had a fallout over the chief ministerial post. While Sena claimed to have decided on a 50:50 formula for the CM post, BJP said that no such formula was discussed. At the other side, the Maha-Aghadi alliance - NCP won 54 seats and Congress won 44. After BJP made it clear to the governor that it will not form the government and Sena's and NCP's inability to gather numbers, governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari recommended President's rule, which was approved by the President. Even as President rule was implemented, Sena, NCP and Congress held several rounds of talks before deciding on the alliance on Wednesday.

